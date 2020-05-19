WF police arrest man for meth, pills following traffic stop

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Police Department arrested a man Monday for drug possession following a traffic stop.
Officers pulled over a truck just before 8 a.m. for not stopping at a stop sign in the 4300 block of University Avenue.
An officer had been watching the truck beforehand because it was the same truck police suspected was involved in recent burglaries.
As officers approached the truck they contacted the driver, Trey Strong, and could smell marijuana coming from inside. An officer told Strong he could smell it then the suspect allegedly admitted he had smoked marijuana in the truck recently.
Officers searched the truck and reportedly found a glass pipe commonly used to smoke marijuana inside the driver’s door panel. They also found a prescription pill bottle without a label and a small silver container.
Inside of the container was a baggie that contained a substance that tested positive for methamphetamine. It weighed 0.3 grams including the packaging.
The unlabeled bottle reportedly contained about 50 pills which were identified as dextroamphetamine, a controlled substance used to treat ADHD and narcolepsy. The pills weighed 12 grams.
Strong was also stopped in a drug-free zone, which increased the severity of his charges.
He was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance under one gram and possession of a controlled substance over four grams but under 400 grams.
His total bond was set at $15,000 and he remains in the Wichita County Jail.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.