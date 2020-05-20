After a pleasant Wednesday afternoon, storms move toward Texoma

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - We now find ourselves in a weather pattern that will bring a chance of thunderstorms on a daily basis and this will last into early next week. Chances are we will not see any rain today but thunderstorm chances are pretty good this evening. Today will be a cloudier and slightly cooler day than Tuesday with afternoon temperatures in the 70s.
We expect to see thunderstorms develop over West Texas later today. The storms will become strong to severe and move East. By the time they get to our Western counties, they will likely have weakened but could bring strong winds to parts of Texoma, mainly west of Wichita Falls and Lawton.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
