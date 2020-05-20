Brookdale Midwestern serves lunch to first responders

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Now for some good news, Brookdale Midwestern Senior Home showed their gratitude for first responders by serving them food.
In a joint effort with Encompass Home Health and Kindred Hospice, they cooked a ton of food for EMTs, firefighters and police to either pick up or sit down to have lunch.
“We feel very blessed, they keep us safe, and so what better way then a free lunch for them," said Stephanie Veitenheimer, Brookdale Midwestern sales manager. "There’s other things we can do for them, but there’s just so many that we can’t thank them all individually, we just, you know, a nice warm lunch for them.”
Things like chopped beef, smoked sausage and more was served. Before noon Wednesday they had served around 100 people.
