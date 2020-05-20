Burkburnett ISD making changes to meal distribution plan

BURKBURNETT, Texas (TNN) - Burkburnett ISD is making changes to its meal distribution plan as summertime approaches.
Starting May 26, the school district will no longer serve meals from the Overton Ray Elementary Campus. You may use any of the other pick up locations if you were previously using this one.
Starting June 1, meals will be distributed from Monday to Thursday and not on Fridays. Friday’s meals will be distributed as part of Thursday’s meal distribution.
Burkburnett ISD is planning to continue their summer meal distribution each week until July 23.
The following will remain in place:
- Children do not need to be in the car when meals are picked up
- You can pick up meals from any campus, it does not have to be the campus your child attends
- The school district will not distribute meals on Memorial Day, May 25
Starting May 26, the following locations will be open for the distribution of “Grab and Go” meals:
School locations open from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.:
- IC Evans Elementary at 1015 S. Berry Burkburnett
- Pull through the drop off around the back
- John G. Tower Elementary at 5200 Hooper Dr. Wichita Falls
- Pull through the South Side drop off
- Burkburnett MS at 108 S. Ave. D Burkburnett
- Pull through the drop off by the large gate
County locations:
Burkburnett ISD’s “Grab and Go” meals from their buses will remain the same. All times are approximations and parents should arrive at the location five minutes before the time indicated. The bus will wait five minutes at each location before moving on to the next drop off location.
Distribution Route #1 - Cashion, Thornberry, River Road
- 8:15 am - Intersection of Cashion Rd and Willis Rd by the water tower
- 8:30 am - Intersection of FM 1177, 171 and Rat Rd
- 8:50 am - Intersection of River Rd and FM 1740
Distribution Route #2 - Just East of I-44
- 8:10 am - The Church of Jesus Christ and Later Day Saints parking lot at 1010 Arthur St. Burkburnett
- 8:20 am - The Neville Apartments parking lot at 1011 Sycamore Dr. Burkburnett
- 8:30 am - Groves Mobile Home Community parking lot at 1505 Sheppard Rd Burkburnett
- 8:40 am - Intersection of Yuca and Christie Ln
- 8:50 am - Intersection of Bishop and Shady Lane Burkburnett
- 9:00 am - The Reserves at Saddlebrook parking lot at 907 S. Red River Expressway Burkburnett
Distribution Route #3 - The North side of Burkburnett
- 8:10 am - Rock Family Church parking lot at 400 N. Holly Rd. Burkburnett
- 8:20 am - First Baptist Church, East side parking lot at 316 E. 4th St. Burkburnett
- 8:35 am - Intersection of Thrift Rd. and Vaughn Rd
Distribution Route #4 - Sheppard Air Force Base
- 8:25 am - Belfour Beaty parking lot at 505 Nehls Boulevard, Sheppard AFB
- Officials will wait at this location 15 minutes from the time of arrival
Burkburnett ISD will continue meal distribution to the homes of special needs students as they are currently doing.
