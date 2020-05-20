City of WF trash schedule for Memorial Day week

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - City of Wichita Falls facilities will be closed for Memorial Day on Monday and the trash pickup schedule has been changed as well.
Normal Monday trash pickup has been moved to Tuesday and normal Tuesday trash pickup has been moved to Wednesday.
There will be no curbside organics recycling pickup on Wednesday.
Regular services will resume Thursday.
The Trash Station and Landfill will be closed on Monday and both will return to their normal hours on Tuesday.
For questions or more information, call the Sanitation Department at (940) 761-7977.
