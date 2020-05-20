Kickstart the Falls online sale starts Thursday

Kickstart the Falls online sale starts Thursday
May 20, 2020 at 6:52 PM CDT - Updated May 20 at 6:53 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A three day community-wide online sale starts Thursday.

Downtown Wichita Falls Development and the Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce have partnered to help kick-start the City’s economy and Wichita Falls retailers will reopen at limited capacity.

  • May 21 - 30% Off*
  • May 22 - 20% Off*
  • May 23 - 10% Off*

*Specific item or items for online purchase.

For more for details, to see participating businesses or to register your business, click here.

