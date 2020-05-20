WF Municipal Court providing temporary warrant amnesty

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Municipal Court is providing aid to those who have outstanding citations that may soon turn into warrants.
Starting Wednesday and lasting through June 3, the court is offering an opportunity to save defendants money and from possible arrest.
If you feel your case may be in warrant, you can contact the court for assistance in resolving the matter. During this time you may request a reasonable solution, including obtaining an affordable payment plan, extending your due date or other available court options.
Many cases have been scheduled to go into warrant for failure to pay or failure to contact the court.
For more information regarding your citation, call (940) 761-7880 or visit the court in person.
