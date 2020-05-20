WFISD meal deliveries ending Thursday, pick ups continuing through June 30

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls ISD’s mobile route meal deliveries will be ending on Thursday, with delivered meals being doubled on the last day. Grab and Go meals will continue to be provided at select schools until June 30.
Meals are free to children 18 years or younger. They don’t need to qualify for free or reduced meals in order to partake in the program.
Children also do not have to be present during meal pick up and meals should not be consumed on site.
For more information on WFISD’s meal distribution plan, click here.
