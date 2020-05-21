2020 census workers continue tallying through pandemic

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The pandemic has shaken up a lot but U.S. census workers are still tallying up Americans.
They’re also changing to adapt to COVID-19.
This is the first year that Americans have been able to respond to the census online and that’s the way that about 43% of people have responded.
“We so need everyone in this community to be counted because the next 10 years of what happens in this community in bringing back those federal dollars to get needed services for infrastructure, for new roads, for heath care, for education funds, we need that and we need a solid count," said Karen Montgomery-Gagne, census planning administrator for the Wichita Falls Census.
Soon census workers here in Wichita Falls hope to start doing door-to-door deliveries for people who still want to do the census the old-fashioned way. That process will be zero contact.
The census is open until July 31.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.