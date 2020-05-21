Gov. Abbott terminates COVID-19 air travel restrictions

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued an executive order Thursday terminating all air travel restrictions contained in Executive Order GA-20 related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Temporary quarantines for air travelers arriving from the following areas are no longer required:
- California
- Connecticut
- New York
- New Jersey
- Washington
- Atlanta, Georgia
- Chicago, Illinois
- Detroit, Michigan
- Miami, Florida.
Executive Order GA-24 can be found by clicking here.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.