Gov. Abbott terminates COVID-19 air travel restrictions
May 21, 2020 at 2:18 PM CDT - Updated May 21 at 2:20 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued an executive order Thursday terminating all air travel restrictions contained in Executive Order GA-20 related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Temporary quarantines for air travelers arriving from the following areas are no longer required:

  • California
  • Connecticut
  • New York
  • New Jersey
  • Washington
  • Atlanta, Georgia
  • Chicago, Illinois
  • Detroit, Michigan
  • Miami, Florida.

Executive Order GA-24 can be found by clicking here.

