Habitat for Humanity now accepting applications

By Ebonee Coleman | May 21, 2020 at 1:26 PM CDT - Updated May 21 at 1:31 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Habitat for Humanity is making sure those who strive to be home owners can have that opportunity through its program.

The non-profit assists in housing for qualified applicants by providing affordable and decent housing for low-income families.

After having to close their Downtown office because of COVID-19, they are back accepting applications from those interested in owning homes.

In order to qualify for a Habitat home you must meet certain qualifications and have a minimum of 300 sweat equity hours. The hours can be obtained either by working in the owners new Habitat home or on another project.

To fill out a preliminary application, click here. For more information, you can call the Habitat office at (940) 716-9300.

Their office is located at 1206 Lamar St., Downtown Wichita Falls.

