Habitat for Humanity now accepting applications

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Habitat for Humanity is making sure those who strive to be home owners can have that opportunity through its program.
The non-profit assists in housing for qualified applicants by providing affordable and decent housing for low-income families.
After having to close their Downtown office because of COVID-19, they are back accepting applications from those interested in owning homes.
In order to qualify for a Habitat home you must meet certain qualifications and have a minimum of 300 sweat equity hours. The hours can be obtained either by working in the owners new Habitat home or on another project.
To fill out a preliminary application, click here. For more information, you can call the Habitat office at (940) 716-9300.
Their office is located at 1206 Lamar St., Downtown Wichita Falls.
