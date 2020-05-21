Kickstart the Falls hopes to boost local businesses

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - From Thursday until Saturday some businesses in Wichita Falls are holding online sales to help restart the city’s economy.
The sales go from 30 percent to 10 percent off different items, all with the focus of online sales.
“Our regular stream of customers is not back yet,” Hello Again owner Jan Saville said.
Hello Again is just one business that’s noticed a drop in customers coming into the store.
They and others in Wichita Falls are hoping online orders from Kickstart the Falls help make more people comfortable enough to shop.
“There are those I know a little conservative and just want to wait this out a little while longer," Saville said.
Many businesses have been led to start working together more. Some places like Fashion Garage have been promoting their clothes alongside shirts from other businesses.
“There’s been a lot of collaborations formed and just seeing everyone get together and support each other, and cross-promote each other so I think even though this was unexpected and unfortunate that we’re having to go through this last couple of months I think everyone will come out stronger because we’re so committed to that vision,” Downtown Wichita Falls Development executive director Jana Schmader said.
Hoping these discounts help others and themselves to see more sales.
“It seems like the last week or so it’s kinda tapered off, we’re hoping that this will kickstart it," Fashion Garage co-owner Janet Ehling said.
For the full list of businesses involved, click here.
