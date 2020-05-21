News Channel 6 interviewing Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - News Channel 6 will be interviewing Texas Governor Greg Abbott live tonight during our 6 p.m. newscast.
Gov. Abbott issued an executive order Thursday terminating all air travel restrictions contained in Executive Order GA-20 related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
He also directed the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) to expand COVID-19 testing to all patients, residents, and staff at the 23 state-operated inpatient psychiatric hospitals and living centers throughout Texas.
