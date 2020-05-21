OSDH says Stephens Co. nursing homes have multiple cases, system delay kept numbers from showing up

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Oklahoma State Department of Health says an 11 case jump in COVID patients is connected to nursing homes in the county.
For the past several days, the “Executive Report” posted to the official Coronavirus website has shown only three cases were connected to longterm care and nursing home facilities in the county. Now, officials say an issue with the reporting process is the reason these new cases have not been showing up.
Below is a statement from the Region 8 office:
COVID-19 cases in Stephens County increased to 36 today. This is an accurate number that represents what we have seen in nursing home settings in Stephens County. The public health nurses have been working closely with nursing home owners and administration to complete testing and provide guidance for isolation protocols. The state surveillance system experienced a delay in reporting due to some lab results not being posted on the state level software. The increase today represents positive cases over a three day period.
Positive cases in long-term care facilities are detailed on the Governor’s Executive Report on weekdays at the end of the day. The report for this evening is expected to show more positive cases among staff and residents in long-term care facilities in our district. You can view the Executive Reports here: https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/executive-order-reports.
Those who are sick or think they have COVID-19 should self-isolate at home in a room away from others in the household. It is recommended to use a separate bathroom if possible. CDC guidance- What to do if you are sick. Difficulty breathing is a serious concern and medical attention should be sought immediately. It is important to contact a health care provider or medical facility in advance before arrival. Curbside COVID-19 testing is available at all County Health Department offices by appointment. Some community partners are also conducting tests. Details are available at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/testing-sites.
For more information about COVID-19, visit https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov or call 2-1-1.
The report on the Coronavirus website shows that Wilkins Nursing Home has one staff member who has tested positive. Officials at the center told us earlier this week that one resident had tested positive and eight staff members had confirmed cases.
The state’s website also says Meridian Nursing Home has one resident who has tested positive.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.