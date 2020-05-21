75th Archer County Rodeo canceled

ARCHER COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - The 75th annual Archer County Rodeo has been canceled due to concerns about how COVID-19 could affect the safety of attendees.
Rodeo officials also say they can’t plan for the event knowing it may not be the enjoyable and exciting event they put on every year due to additional requirements on sanitizing and potential limitations on crowd gatherings at the time of the rodeo.
Instead, the Rodeo Association will be focusing on improving the rodeo grounds this year with new energy efficient lighting being the biggest improvement for the arena.
Plans are being set to make next year’s 75th annual rodeo a celebration to remember.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.