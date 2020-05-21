Thursday’s forecast includes hit & miss thunderstorms

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Like yesterday, Thursday is going to be a cloudy day with a chance of hit and miss thunderstorms through the afternoon and evening. Thunderstorms that develop late this afternoon could produce hail and high winds. Otherwise, winds will be out of the southeast through the day and high temperatures will be in the 80s.
If we see rain between now and noon it will be mainly isolated showers. but then our atmosphere will destabilize this afternoon, and if thunderstorms develop southwest of Wichita Falls, they will likely produce large hail and high winds. Isolated strong storms are possible as well Friday. We still think the best chance for rain will be Sunday into Memorial Day.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
