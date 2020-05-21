WF Youth Ballet puts on show for Sheridan Medical Lodge residents

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Youth Ballet put on a show Thursday for some seniors in Burkburnett.
Since many residents of the Sheridan Medical Lodge have been isolated, 14 dancers from the Youth Ballet came to brighten up their day.
“I just thought it was a wonderful opportunity for our dancers to volunteer for for the community and to give back a little bit and I know the residents here are not able to really able to have their families come and see them," said Mishic Liberatore, Wichita Falls Youth Ballet artistic director. "So any little thing that could give them something from the outside world and a breath of fresh air, just something exciting to look forward to.”
The dancers said they wanted to give back and as you can see, the residents had a great time.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.