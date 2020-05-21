Wichita Co. Jail taking precautions after arresting COVID-19 patient for family violence

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita County Sheriff’s Office is taking extra precautions after bringing their first COVID-19 patient into the jail.
WF police arrested the patient on an assault - family violence charge Wednesday. The inmate tested positive for COVID-19 in early May, according to Wichita County Sheriff David Duke.
The suspect was taken to the Wichita County Jail annex and they are being held in a medical isolation cell.
The inmate is not showing any symptoms but Jail officials still wanted to take precautions while interacting with them.
Officers knew the suspect was a COVID-19 patient and took the necessary precautions prior to arrest because the suspect’s address was registered in WFPD’s system in conjunction with the Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District.
Sheriff Duke said this is the first and only suspect in the Wichita County Jail who has previously tested positive for COVID-19 and Jail staff wear medial suits while interacting with them.
