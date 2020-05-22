Avery Mae is looking for her forever home

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Our favorite part of the week is back, it’s time for Pet of the Week.
Kimber Hopkins with Emily’s Legacy Rescue joined Ken Johnson in the studio to talk about a cat named Avery Mae.
Avery Mae is five years old and she is very sweet and loving.
She’ll need a stress-free home as she was diagnosed FIV, an immunodeficiency virus.
The adoption fee for cats is $85 and that covers all shots the animal needs, takes care of spay or neutering and it’s gets the animal a microchip.
For more information you can visit the Emily’s Legacy Rescue website or Facebook page.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.