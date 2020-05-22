Burkburnett ISD elementary students release EP of original songs

BURKBURNETT, Texas (TNN) - The choir students at John G. Tower Elementary School had one goal for the end of the year: release their own extended play of original songs.
Without the chance to meet in person and record together, their music teacher had to get a little creative.
“Most people were doing these virtual choirs so I thought ‘let’s try it,'" said Brenda Richison, the music teacher.
Richison said her students needed three things: a microphone, one device to read the music and another to record themselves.
Once it was all put together, they had ann entire recorded collection of songs, all composed by the students themselves.
“They are creative, and all I have to do is give them the opportunity to bring it out,” said Richison.
For the Tower Treble Clefs themselves, it was an experience unlike any other.
Tiyana Volar, a 5th grader, said, “it’s the best experience I’ve ever had.”
“I like that I got to see my friends on the link because I haven’t gotten to see them in a while,” added Gabriel Halstead, another 5th grader.
Richison said now was the perfect time to release their song Mountain.
“The song Mountain really speaks to the time we’re in, and the fact that we are climbing a mountain,” she explained.
Richison said these students now have a way to remember this time forever, and a building block for future music students at John G. Tower to grow creatively.
“That’s very fulfilling and very satisfying,” she said.
To listen to honor choir’s EP, click here.
