City of Byers rescinds boil order

BYERS, Texas (TNN) - The City of Byers has rescinded their boil order as of Friday.
On May 17, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality required the City to issue the order due to low water pressure.
A press release from the City of Byers said “The public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by this public water system used for drinking water or human consumption purposes and has provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use as of 05/22/2020.”
If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact Robert Tweed at (940) 529-6149.
