FIRST ALERT: Severe storms will impact your Friday evening plans

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Friday is a First Alert weather day with severe thunderstorms expected in Texoma late this afternoon and evening. An outflow boundary will drift from Oklahoma into North Texas and trigger the development of thunderstorms right here in the Red River Valley. the strongest storms will produce large hail Winds of over 60 miles per hour and torrential rain. The risk of tornadoes overall is fairly low, however, there is an elevated concern for tornadoes east of Wichita Falls toward Nocona and Bowie.
This afternoon will be very warm with highs near 90 degrees and South Winds of 10 to 20 miles per hour. Thunderstorms will develop in the area late this afternoon and bring the threat of flooding rainfall in large hail over much of North Texas. We could see some isolated thunderstorms overnight. The best chance of rain after today will be Sunday evening, into Memorial Day
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
