FIRST ALERT: Severe storms will impact your Friday evening plans

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Friday is a First Alert weather day with severe thunderstorms expected in Texoma late this afternoon and evening. An outflow boundary will drift from Oklahoma into North Texas and trigger the development of thunderstorms right here in the Red River Valley. the strongest storms will produce large hail Winds of over 60 miles per hour and torrential rain. The risk of tornadoes overall is fairly low, however, there is an elevated concern for tornadoes east of Wichita Falls toward Nocona and Bowie.