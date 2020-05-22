Special Olympics move to virtual setting

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The sounds of cheering will be missing this year after the Special Olympics of Texas had to cancel their summer games, disappointing athletes that were ready to keep competing.
“I had to sit her down and say we’re not going to have practice right now but we will soon baby! Turns out I was a liar and we never got to do practice because of course, we’re not going to be able to do anything at the moment,” Christina Rodriguez said she told her daughter Lisa Marie.
Many excited to see friends that they’ve made through years of competition.
“Socialization is so much a part of Special Olympics for these athletes," coach Sherill Poage said.
To help fill the hole, the Special Olympics are using an app and challenges to motivate athletes to keep working from home.
But for athletes like's Rodriguez's daughter, using it is too hard to understand.
“It’s just not very something easily understandable for her,” Rodriguez said.
Poage has had to work with some members to learn how the virtual games work.
“It has been very difficult for some of them and the biggest part of them,” she said.
Poage is glad something is being offered as she doesn’t know what some athletes would do without Special Olympics.
“I’m very thankful the Special Olympics of Texas has done this because the one’s that can get on that know how to participate it gets them really excited and wants to do things,” she said.
