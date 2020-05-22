STATE UPDATE: Three new cases reported in SWOK

Protecting yourself from coronavirus
By Jarred Burk | May 22, 2020 at 11:12 AM CDT - Updated May 22 at 11:12 AM

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (TNN Texoma) - Oklahoma officials say 169 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported along with 172 new recoveries.

Three new deaths were also reported on Friday morning.

Southwest Oklahoma had three new cases in the area.

Comanche, Grady and Stephens counties added one case each.

Total cases across the state stands at 5,849 and 307 deaths.

There have been 4,533 recoveries in total across the state.

DRIVE THRU TESTING LOCATIONS

You can view the numbers by going to the state’s website.

Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.