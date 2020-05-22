Unusual number of reported horse deaths in Texoma

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Agency and the United States Department of Agriculture are investigating an unusual number of horse deaths in the Texoma area.
Over 30 deaths have been reported in the last two months.
Wichita County Texas A&M ArgiLife Agent David Graf says he believes a substance called ‘saponin’ may be to blame.
“I’ve had several calls over the last few months about horses dying,” said Graf. “Not even all of them are dying, there are also some that are getting very sick and it happens very quick.”
There is no confirmed cause of the deaths, but blood samples are being tested.
Many variables can play a role in the deaths, but Graf says liver failure from certain types of grass is possible.
Graf says if your horse denies eating the hay you feed it, throw the whole batch away.
