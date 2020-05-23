Bowling alleys, skate rinks reopen

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Today another group of businesses once again opened their doors as part of the Governor's phased plan to reopen the state.
“We’ve been preparing for the for the past six weeks,” Scott Porter, chief operating officer at Village bowl said. “We’ve got a lot of league voters here right at 11 o’clock this morning when we first opened. we had eight people bowling 10 minutes after 11am right off the bat.”
At the bowling alley, they’ll be operating at 25% capacity, one lane must be left open between bowlers, and balls are cleaned after every game.
“Unfortunately, we won't be able to pack the house like we normally would but hopefully everybody will be patient you know and kind of get adjusted to this new normal,” Porter said.
Family Fun Zone has been able to open their skate rink today as well. With their large area workers there say they expect to have around 80 people per session, and that would give everyone plenty of to social distance.
The time between skate sessions has been extended to half an hour to give plenty of time to clean everything.
“The person at the counter that's handling the money will handle the money, then we will have someone else backing up getting the food orders so there is no cross-contamination of anything,” Kenneth Nordeen, managing member of Family Fun Zone said.
These places reopening bring us one step closer to bring things back to feeling a bit more like normal.
“It’s really important to them for people to kind of go out and enjoy themselves and the entertainment aspect,” Porter said.
