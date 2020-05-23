dumping in vernon

Vernon, Texas (TNN) - The city of Vernon has been having a problem with illegal dumping throughout certain parts of the city.
Homes that are abandoned and unoccupied are usually where most of the dumping occurs.
Officials tell us there are several services that offer ways for residents to dispose of objects they no longer want. Like loading those things up and taking them to the transport station, which sometimes may become inaccessible in bad weather. In those cases there are even services that will pick up curbside bulk items for free, all residents have to do is call to have it set up.
To learn more information about The City of Vernon’s item removal/transfer go to the wasteconnections.com or call (877)-592-5030 to set up curbside bulk pickup.
