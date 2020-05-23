EF-1 tornado hits Bowie

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-1 tornado that occurred in Bowie last night.
The maximum wind speeds were estimated at 95 mph.
No injuries have yet been reported, but it did cause quite some damage.
“This was the scariest moment of my life,” said Bowie resident Gary Cornelison. “I didn't know whether or not the tornado was going to blow the whole thing away, or blow the windows out or take me out.”
Cornelison says he was in the bathtub last night when the house started rocking back and forth.
“I said God I’ll do whatever you want me to do, just don't take me now,” said Cornelison. “All of a sudden it just seemed like it threw it into a new gear.”
Owner of LaBelle Vintage Mall Sandy Bailey says she got a call at midnight last night that the roof of her store was completely gone.
“When we came to assess the damage, we realized that it had gone through the top of the roof in the front part of the building,” said Bailey.
Bailey says unfortunately for her store, right now not much can be salvaged.
However, vendors came to help clean up, removing their items that were not damaged in hopes to rebuild at a later date.
“We do hope that all of our vendors and our customers are safe as well,” said Bailey.
Just down the road at the Best Western hotel in Bowie, the fire department came and evacuated everybody out of the building.
No injuries were reported at the hotel.
“It means a lot, thank God nobody was hurt because things can be replaced but lives cannot,” said Owner of the Best Western Hotel Himesh Patel.
Governor Greg Abbott deployed Texas Task Force 2 to North Texas following last night’s tornado.
