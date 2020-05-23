STATE UPDATE: Comanche Co. sees big spike in confirmed cases

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (TNN Texoma) - The official state numbers show a large jump in confirmed cases for Comanche County.
Comanche County had an increase of 34 cases from Friday to Saturday morning. Caddo County showed four new cases and Grady County had one.
We have reached out to the Oklahoma State Department of Health for more information about the increase.
There were no new deaths in Southwest Oklahoma. Four were reported across the state in Oklahoma and Tulsa counties.
Overall, 111 new cases were reported in the state bringing the total of cumulative cases to 5,960 with 4,645 recoveries.
Comanche County shows to have 208 recoveries along with the three reported deaths, bringing the number of active cases to 59.
You can view the numbers by going to the state’s website.
