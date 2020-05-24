MSU-Texas cycling team has success delivering groceries

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - During the self quarantine, it may be tough for some to get out to get food or groceries.
The MSU-Texas cycling team has been delivering groceries to anyone in need during their bike rides throughout the pandemic.
“It's primarily senior citizens like one person ran to Walmart, then somebody just wanted Whataburger and was worried about getting around,” said MSU Cycling Coach Charlie Zamastil.
Although their cycling season came to an unexpected end, they refuse to let their skill go to waste.
“It was mainly all of our women cyclist who ended up doing all the deliveries,” said Zamastil. “Everyone was super grateful and nice about it.”
“Coach just told us if anybody needs anything picked up delivered or dropped off we are the people to do it,” said MSU Bicyclist Dominique Shepherd.
Shepherd says they want to continue doing the deliveries even after the pandemic.
