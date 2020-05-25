Flags placed on the graves of fallen Veterans

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Despite the pandemic keeping most gatherings from happening, volunteers made sure to keep the tradition of honoring our fallen veterans alive.
The American Legion Post 169 of Wichita Falls and Hampton Vaughn Funeral Home honored our veterans this Memorial Day.
Over 3,000 flags were placed above the headstones of veterans today at Crestview Memorial Cemetery, followed by a flyover of two F-16 Fighting Falcons.
“It's just an honor to be able to come out here and pay respect to those who came before us and gave the ultimate sacrifice,” said American Legion Post 169 Vice Commander Michael Kurtz.
When Memorial Day originated after the Civil War, many Americans started visiting cemeteries or memorials.
“This is just an amazing opportunity to be able to come out and be with those who have come before us,” said Kurtz.
3 p.m. is the official national remembrance time on Memorial Day.
“If you could just take one minute out of your time just to give thanks and say a little prayer for somebody who’s actually deployed is a good way to remember them as well,” said United States Air Force Veteran Robert Maxwell. “Just take a minute to think about what the day is actually about.”
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.