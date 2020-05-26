Be aware of roofing scams

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Hailstorms can cause some damage to your home that can be expensive to fix.
Some people in the Texoma area have experienced roofing scammers since this past weekend’s hail storm.
Homeowners can be victims to roof scams each year, especially after a big storm that might've caused hail damage.
“We do get a lot of scam calls, that those usually come around when you have the hailstorms like we had here on Friday,” said Burkburnett Police Lieutenant Donald Osborn. “You'll have people start calling, showing up to your residence and knocking on doors.”
Lieutenant Osborn says there are some legit roofing companies that might knock on your door, but always be aware of signs.
“You do have the scammers that take advantage of that as well that try to just to get your money, and they can head out of town and go onto the next hailstorm,” said Lieutenant Osborn.
If someone comes to your house requesting upfront payment, it is probably a scam.
“You’ll have somebody requesting money upfront, and they’ll actually come and drop off roofing materials at your front yard to make it look like they purchased those materials with the money you gave them,” said Lieutenant Osborn.
“Then a few days later you have the stores coming back and picking up materials back up because nobody ever paid for it.”
“That's a pretty sure sign if you have people knocking on your door from out of town, they’re probably storm chasers and they're not going to be here for the long-haul,” said Dawn Coffman with Arrowhead Roofing.
Detective Osborn says if you suspect you are being scammed, don’t hesitate to call the police.
“If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is,” said Detective Osborn.
