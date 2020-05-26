The city of Bowie rallies together after tornado

Bowie, Texas (TNN) - Residents of Bowie continue to stand strong and help one another after a tornado caused damage to homes and businesses all across the city.
One boutique owner in downtown Bowie,Tracey Gilbow says her shop sustained severe roof damage, causing her to lose inventory and damage floors. “Our little town has been hit quite a lot lately and it would be nice to kinda get a break but it’s also good to see everybody come together and help each other we’ll make it through." said Gilbow.
Help with the recovery has come from all across the state including a task force deployed by Governor Abbott to aid in volunteer teams, resident damage surveys, repair services, clean up and donations.
If you would like to donate go to the Bowie Economic Development Corporation website which will take you to the disaster relief fund link.
