Cruisin’ Nocona happening this weekend

NOCONA, Texas (TNN) - A Nocona staple is happening in the city this weekend.
Cruisin’ Nocona kicks off this Friday and Saturday but with a few changes.
The Gas Junkies Burn-Out and Hamburger Cook-out is happening Friday.
On Saturday, the Poker Run Cruise through the North Texas Hill Country is happening and you can also visit the Horton Classic Car Museum, the galleries downtown and then head out to The Tales 'n' Trails Museum.
There will also be live music all weekend.
More information can be found on the Cruisin’ Nocona’s Facebook page.
