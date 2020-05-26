Football officials needed for upcoming season

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The North Texas Chapter of Football officials is gearing up for the 2020 high school football season, but like past years, they need more officials.
But now is a great time to get started, the chapter is starting new officials training on June 1st at the Holliday City Hall council chambers at 6 p.m.
The meetings will run every Monday at the same time and place.
For more information, please contact Jason Hickey at 940-733-7444 or at his email NtxRefs@gamail.com.
