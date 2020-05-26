Gov. Abbott allows water parks, food courts, Driver’s Ed to reopen under Phase II plan

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Gov. Greg Abbott announced Tuesday he’s expanding his executive order to allow for the reopening of more services and activities under Phase II of the state’s plan to reopen.
Driver education programs and food court areas in malls can reopen immediately. Malls are encouraged to designate one person to make sure the following guidelines are followed:
- Limiting tables to six individuals
- Maintaining a six-feet distance between individuals sitting at different tables
- Cleaning and disinfecting tables between uses
- Ensuring no condiments or other items are left on tables between customer uses
Water parks will be allowed to reopen starting Friday and their capacity will be limited to 25%. Parts of the water parks, such as video arcades, must remain closed.
Starting Sunday, adult recreational sports programs will be allowed to resume, but other games and similar competitions may not begin until June 15.
The minimum standard health protocols outlined by the Texas Department of State Health Services can be found by clicking here.
