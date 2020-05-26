Kids Cafe Summer Meal Program starting June 1

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank’s Kids Cafe Summer Meal Program is starting June 1.
The WF Area Food Bank is working to distribute meals to children who would normally rely on free or reduced-priced lunches in schools.
Starting next Monday, designated care centers will be providing free meals to distribute to children in need during the summer.
The following care centers will be used:
- Burkburnett Boys & Girls Club
- Central Boys & Girls Club
- Southeast Boys & Girls Club
- Southside Youth Center
- Southwest Boys & Girls Club
