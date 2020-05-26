Lawton woman indicted for wreck that killed Burkburnett woman

Justine Gallegos (Source: Wichita County Jail)
May 26, 2020 at 11:29 AM CDT - Updated May 26 at 11:30 AM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A Lawton woman has been indicted by Wichita County after she allegedly drove while intoxicated and caused a wreck that killed a Burkburnett woman.

Justine Gallegos is accused of causing the wreck which killed Pimporn Kasemthaveesak in September 2019.

At the time, she was charged with intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle and her total bond was set at $100,000. She bonded out the day she was charged.

Gallegos had her bond revoked in March but has since bonded out for a second time.

