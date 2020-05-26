More showers and storms are possible Tuesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -For your Tuesday we’re going to see temperatures a little bit warmer than we saw yesterday we will see a high of 78 degrees with some partly cloudy skies. we have a 20% chance of some isolated showers and an isolated thunderstorm cannot be ruled out. the wind will be out of the Northwest at about 5 to 10 miles per hour. Overnight tonight we will see partly cloudy skies with a low of 59 degrees. then on Wednesday we are going to continue our rain chances with a 20% chance of isolated showers. And we will also be a little bit warmer for Wednesday the high being 83 degrees with partly cloudy skies. And we’ll see the wind out of the south at about 5 to 10 miles per hour. Then conditions look to dry out for several days. On Thursday we get rid of the Ring chances and we see temperatures in the mid to low 80s across Texoma. We will also see almost identical conditions going into Friday as well.