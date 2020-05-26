Pressed Dry Cleaners of WF offering free graduation gown pressing

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Pressed Dry Cleaners in Wichita Falls is offering to clean graduation gowns for all graduates from, elementary school to college.
“More than ever this time‚ we just want to make them feel special, because they haven’t been able to," said Ashlynn Hoff, Pressed Dry Cleaners store manager. “Some of the seniors haven’t been able to go to school this entire time, and this is an important time in their lives, so we just want to make them feel very special.”
Graduates can simply bring their gowns in and drop them off.
If dropped off before 9 a.m., the graduates can get their gowns back that very same day.
No appointment is necessary and the price will be zeroed out upon arrival.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.