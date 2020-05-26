Rain chance increase a little for your Wednesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - We have an area of low pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere which is pretty easy to see in the satellite movie. In fact, the center of the low pressure is right over Texoma. With weather patterns like this it seems like you always have at least a slight chance of rain and a lot of cloud cover in the forecast.
That area of low pressure will continue to spin over Texoma over the next 36 hours and tomorrow we could see some hit and miss, splash and dash type showers and thunderstorms. After tomorrow, our forecast dries out, and we’re expecting relatively pleasant weather to finish out the workweek.
John Cameron, First Alert Weather
