STATE UPDATE: 13 new SWOK cases, recoveries continuing to increase

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (TNN Texoma) - The number of new confirmed cases grew by 47 on Tuesday morning according to the state.
Recoveries grew by 109 bringing the total to 4,823. There were five new deaths reported in the state.
In southwest Oklahoma, 13 new cases were reported. Grady County had seven new cases. Caddo County had four and Washita County added their second case.
No new deaths were reported in the area.
You can view the numbers by going to the state’s website.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.