Texoma drivers license offices reopen

TEXOMA, Texas (TNN) - The Texas Department of Public Safety drivers license office has reopened in Wichita Falls and across Texoma. Tuesday was their first day back in business.
Services are limited right now and they’re by appointment only. You can schedule an appointment online for most first time licenses and I.D. cards.
The DPS offices also have a number of new safety guidelines and social distancing practices in place as well.
The northwest region, which is all of Texoma, is the first region to open after Governor Abbott gave the green light to DPS.
