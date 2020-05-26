Two new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, total now 84

May 26, 2020 at 4:58 PM CDT - Updated May 26 at 5:52 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed two new cases of COVID-19 in Wichita County on Tuesday. There were also three more recoveries.

There are now a total of 84 cases in Wichita County.

There have been 67 total recoveries, 3,559 negative tests and 2 deaths.

There are currently 15 patients recovering at home.

Case 83

The patient is between the ages of 40 - 49 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a close contact to a previous case.

Case 84

The patient is between the ages of 20 - 29 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a travel-related case

