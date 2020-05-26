WF 50 Plus Zone reopens with extra safety measures

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls 50 Plus Zone is the first recreational center for adults in the state of Texas to reopen their doors Tuesday.
“We are trying to offer as much as we can, while following all the guidelines,” said Kathy Geil, Senior Program Director, Wichita Falls Recreations.
The 50 Plus Zone is opening under the gym section of Gov, Greg Abbott’s executive orders for reopening Texas. In this first phase, workout rooms and exercise activities are now available to members.
“We have fitness equipment that is easy on the joints and easy for them to use that still gives them a workout and keeps their mobility going, and that they don’t have access to in other places,” said Geil.
That is what helped influence their decision to help keep Wichita Falls seniors active. Seniors are more likely to get the virus so there’s an enormous amount of sanitizing.
There is now only one entrance, and many of the classes are very limited if not offered at all at this time. Getting to this step was no easy decision and involved many conversations with the County’s director of health.
“We discuss some of the steps needed to make sure that those individuals are safe because, of course, it is the 50 Plus Zone, so the majority of those who go there are older individuals," said Lou Kreidler, Director of Health, Wichita Falls Wichita County Health District. “Many of them do have health issues, so we wanted to make sure that the city took steps in opening the facility because they really had a lot of calls and demands from those individuals.”
The center provides about 80 different activities, many of those are still not available in this first phase but seniors at the center are just glad they are now open.
Caretaker Monica was at the Zone on reopening day with her client.
“She loves to come up here," Club member Monica. “So when she found out they were opening back up today, we were out doing some errands, and she said, let’s go to the 50 Plus Zone, and I said sure.”
