WF 50 Plus Zone reopens with extra safety measures

“We discuss some of the steps needed to make sure that those individuals are safe because, of course, it is the 50 Plus Zone, so the majority of those who go there are older individuals," said Lou Kreidler, Director of Health, Wichita Falls Wichita County Health District. “Many of them do have health issues, so we wanted to make sure that the city took steps in opening the facility because they really had a lot of calls and demands from those individuals.”