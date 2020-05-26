WF police arrest man for assaulting a peace officer, resisting arrest

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls police arrested a man Monday for assaulting a peace officer, resisting arrest and drunk driving.
According to WFPD, Officers were sent to the 1600 block of 30th Street around 3:40 a.m. after they were told a man was fighting with someone at a residence.
Officers arrived on scene and spoke with the suspect, Willie Hernandez. As an officer began to speak with the victim, Hernandez allegedly started walking towards the victim’s home.
Officers told Hernandez to stop but he continued to walk towards the house. They reportedly tried to grab him and Hernandez turned around and began to push officers away. Officers tried to use a taser on him but it didn’t have any effect. Hernandez then entered the house while still struggling with officers.
An officer pulled Hernandez to the ground in the living room of the house. During the struggle, Hernandez allegedly bit one of the officers on the arm and caused him to bleed.
Officers managed to get him under control and placed him under arrest. Officers say they could smell the odor of alcohol on his breath.
The victim reportedly said Hernandez had been to the home earlier and drove off in a blue truck. The victim then said he had walked back to the home this time and didn’t know where his truck was.
Another officer found a blue truck that had struck an electrical pole at Jacksboro Highway and 30th Street.
The tag ran on the truck showed Hernandez was the owner and least two open beer cans were reportedly found in the truck. Officers took Hernandez to the hospital for treatment and said he reportedly admitted he had hit a pole with his truck.
Hernandez was charged with the following:
- Driving while intoxicated
- Assault of a public servant - peace officer
- Two counts of resisting arrest
His total bond was set at $7,750 and he remains in the Wichita County Jail.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.