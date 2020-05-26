Wichita Falls ISD releases more graduation information

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls ISD has released more information regarding their upcoming graduation ceremonies.
The school district’s 2020 graduation ceremonies will take place at Memorial Stadium and the dates are listed below:
- Rider High School - June 4
- Wichita Falls High School - June 5
- Hirschi High School - June 6
Gates will open around 8 a.m. and all ceremonies will begin at 9 a.m. on their respective days.
Parking is free for all graduates and guests, with the east parking lot being open for all and the west parking lot being reserved for graduates, staff and volunteers.
Each graduate will receive six tickets and they will be required to enter the stadium. No other tickets will be given out or sold.
Face masks will be required for anyone aged five years and older while entering and exiting the stadium or when they are close to other anyone who is not in their family group. Masks will not be required during the ceremony while guests are seated with their family groups.
A health attestation form will be required from each attending family group prior to entering the stadium. This form asks guests to verify they do not have new or worsening symptoms of COVID-19.
No outside food and drink will be allowed in the stadium other than water. One clear, unopened, plastic bottle per person will be allowed.
