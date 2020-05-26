Workforce Solutions North Texas receives $287K grant

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Workforce Solutions North Texas has been awarded a $287,500 grant to provide job training by the Texas Workforce Commission.
The Skills Development Fund (SDF) COVID-19 Special Initiative training will target businesses shifting their business processes to respond to the need of COVID-19 related necessities as well as businesses that are retooling to continue to employee their workers.
Up to $2,000 per trainee will be made available for training related to modified business processes in response to COVID-19.
More than 125 new and incumbent workers in North Texas will be allowed to receive vocational training through Vernon College, North Central Texas College, Weatherford College, or other qualified programs because of this grant.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.