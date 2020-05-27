BroCro creates fund to helps businesses in Bowie

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - the marketing company BroCro has once again stepped up to bring relief to small businesses, this time in Bowie.
The company has created t- shirts, yard signs, and decals specifically for Bowie and for each sale made half of the proceeds will be going to businesses in need of help. As they continue to clean up the aftermath from this past weekends’s tornado.
The proceeds can be used for whatever shop owners may need to help get their business back up and running. This is not the first time that BroCro has help small business, they also had a Here for Good Campaign to help with Covid-19 relief for restaurants in Wichita Falls.
For more information on Here for Good or to order a t-shirt, yard sign, or decal in support of Bowie businesses go to bowiestrong.com.
