A few isolated showers this morning before we clear out this afternoon

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -For your Wednesday we are going to see pretty nice conditions outside. The high for today will be 82 degrees with partly cloudy skies. The wind will be variable at 5 to 15 miles per hour. We do have a 20% chance of an isolated shower or two then overnight tonight we lose the rain chances going into tomorrow. on Thursday we are going to see more partly cloudy skies with another 20% chance of some isolated showers and maybe a rumble or two of thunder. The wind will be out of the north at 5 to 15 miles per hour and we will see a high of 83 degrees. Then for the weekend we look to dry out. And as rain chances go down temperatures go up will see temperatures in the mid-to-upper 80s all the way from Friday until Sunday.